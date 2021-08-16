Leader adds security vendor Avira to cloud portfolio

Local distributor Leader has signed a deal with German software vendor Avira covering its portfolio of cyber security products.

Founded in 1986, Avira provides security software for Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android platforms. In December 2020, NortonLifeLock announced it would acquire the Avira brand, products and services, all of which are now part of NortonLifeLock.



With the new local deal, the vendor's products will be available on Leader’s cloud portal.



“Leader is pleased to partner with renowned security software company Avira to offer a comprehensive security package for small businesses and enterprises alike," said Hanh Tran, Leader cloud sales manager.

Leader will offer marketing, training and support to partners for the products, which span secure password management and cross-platform support.

“In conjunction with Leader marketing, training and support will play a key role in helping Leader partners access resources and program benefits geared to help our partners grow and generate recurring revenues through security offerings,” said Colin Brackman, Avira APAC distribution manager.

The latest deal coincides with the Adelaide-based IT distributor also adding smart home and surveillance vendor Ezviz to its Australian portfolio.

It has also recently signed agreements with migration tool provider BitTitan, bringing the vendor’s fully automated, software-as-a-service (SaaS) migration solution MigrationWiz to its partner network.