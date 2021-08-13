Insight scores $23M Microsoft contract in WA

Will work alongside Microsoft, NGIS and Maptaskr for WA's Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER).

Mike Morgan (Insight) Credit: Christine Wong / IDG

Microsoft partner Insight Enterprises has won a contract worth $23 million from the Western Australian government’s Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) to streamline water and environmental regulatory approvals.

Working alongside Microsoft, NGIS and Maptaskr, the group of companies will develop and implement Environment Online, a Microsoft-based platform that will be able conduct environmental assessments across organisations, state government agencies, customers, and industries.

Set to take three years, the project is linked to the Digital Environmental Assessment Program (DEAP), a collaboration between the state and federal government, and is expected to minimise delays in environmental assessment and approval process in WA.

In fact, according to the WA state government, the new platform is expected to reduce the time taken for approvals by up to 12 months.

“Insight is thrilled to be selected as the contractor for the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation’s Environment Online engagement,” said Mike Morgan, senior vice president and managing director for APAC at Insight.

“We are excited to be a part of an innovative digital transformation initiative that will provide immediate positive impact to Western Australia’s post-pandemic recovery.

“It’s encouraging to see the intentional shift within state and federal government in prioritising projects such as Environment Online as key drivers for a more secure, sustainable, and inclusive digital future.”

Within the project, geospatial technology consultancy NGIS will utilise its expertise to lead geospatial integration and outcomes for the platform, Insight claimed.

“NGIS is proud to partner with the Insight team, providing the geospatial expertise necessary to deliver an exemplary solution for DWER and its stakeholders,” said Krystle Dobson, senior account executive at NGIS.

“This project sets an important precedent for location intelligence enablement, which will showcase technology innovation to support and accelerate decision making and approvals across the great state of Western Australia.”

Meanwhile, mapping, geospatial and location intelligence software vendor Maptaskr will contribute integration between the geospatial and Microsft Business Solutions stack with “crucial mapping needs”.

“This platform will combine geospatial data with enterprise information to deliver a true one-stop shop customer-centric solution and provide DWER with extensive business insight to support better regulation of the environment,” added Brian Ambrosius, chief commercial officer at Maptaskr.

Insight's win with the WA government comes a month after it deployed a new backbone system for TAFE NSW to overcome disparate, legacy systems in July.