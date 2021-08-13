Leader to distribute smart home vendor Ezviz in Australia

Credit: Leader

Adelaide-based IT distributor Leader has added smart home and surveillance vendor Ezviz to its Australian portfolio.

According to Leader, industry demand "is rapidly increasing” for products such as the ones created by Ezviz, which include artificial intelligence (AI) human detection, wireless deployment and optional cloud-based recording platform.

“Our purpose each day is to help our resellers grow and be profitable, we believe Ezviz aligns with this and will be an excellent fit in the consumer CCTV market," said Mark Page, product manager for Ezviz at Leader.

“Leader has a long-running history within the surveillance market with various brands and believes this new partnership will assist us and our resellers with accessing newer markets that would otherwise not be available. This greatly helps us to extend and grow this significant category in our product portfolio.”

ARN understands Ezviz was previously distributed by Dicker Data in Australia prior to appointing Leader.

John Humphries, national sales manager for Ezviz, added that he was excited to commence working with Leader.

Leader also recently signed an Australian distribution agreement with migration tool provider BitTitan, bringing the vendor’s fully automated, software-as-a-service (SaaS) migration solution MigrationWiz to its partner network.

It also, at the same time, inked what it claimed was an exclusive Australian distribution agreement with Austrian cabling system vendor PatchBox.