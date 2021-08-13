Aussie ICT job ads dodge overall July decline

NSW and ACT recorded more demand for ICT jobs than any other industry.

Credit: Dreamstime

Job ads in the Australian ICT sector dodged a decline in overall listings during July, recording growth of 0.8 per cent for the month.



Last month, the ICT industry experienced the greatest demand for developers and programmers, business and systems analysts, software engineers, program and project managers and help desk and IT support personnel, according to job advertisement website SEEK’s Employment Report for July.

Additionally, NSW and the ACT saw ICT come on top for the highest volume of job ads compared to all other industries.



It was also the third-highest for Victoria, falling behind healthcare and medical in second and trades and services in first.

The ICT industry’s growth comes as overall job listings for the nation declined by 4.1 per cent, month-on-month, increasing from the previous month’s drop of 1.3 per cent.

The declines, SEEK A/NZ managing director Kendra Banks claimed, were largely attributed to the restrictions placed on large swathes of the country to mitigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with NSW seeing the largest drop in job ad listings.

“Parts of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia all experienced various forms of lockdown or restrictions during July 2021,” she said.

“The restrictions in Greater Sydney, which were in place for the entire month and unfortunately remain ongoing, led to month-on-month job ad volumes declining by 14.2 per cent for the whole state.

“NSW employs the largest cohort of people in Australia, and job ad growth or decline in the state will often be reflected in the national figures. For example, in the hospitality and tourism industry job ads fell nationally by 30.7 per cent in July, following a drop of 63.3 per cent in NSW.”

“Businesses, employers and jobseekers in Victoria may have become more familiar with recruiting remotely, given job ads rose by 4.5 per cent in July despite a two-week lockdown – the state’s fifth experience hiring in those conditions.”

In fact, Victoria was the only state to avoid job ad growth decline in July.

“Previous lockdowns in Victoria show that job ad volumes can bounce back quickly, and we hope to see a similar response in states facing restrictions at the moment,” Banks added.