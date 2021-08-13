Data Addiction brings Hornsby Shire Council onto Azure

Credit: Supplied

Sydney-based IT services provider Data Addiction has teamed up with Microsoft Fast Track to transition a number of on-premises applications for Hornsby Shire Council onto Microsoft Azure.



This is one step in the council’s modernisation project, which began to unfold when Sharon Bowman took on the role of technology and transformation manager for the council last year.

Bar a couple of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, including Microsoft 365, most of the council’s systems were on-premises, and it was half way through deploying Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, supported by Data Addiction.

“One of our strategies moving forward is to reduce complexity and part of reducing complexity is to try and reduce the number of different moving pieces,” Bowman said.

“The migration to Azure piece was incredibly quick and we had some fairly tight timelines which we had set ourselves because we did want to decommission our on-premises infrastructure – we had some end-of-life issues.

Bowman estimated the cloud transition took about four months.

“The Data Addiction team just absolutely powered through, kept everybody on track,” she said.

The council and Data Addiction are also working on a proof of concept dubbed ‘citizen on a page’ that will leverage the Azure cloud to collect and interpret all the information that council has about a resident to help understand and tailor services to meet their needs.

Instead of trawling through multiple systems, the solution collates all the data and creates a holistic view of the resident.

“We are working with our customer service team to pilot the use of this ‘single view of the customer’ at the front line, and then also having a look at how we can use it to give better information to our executive team and managers about the customer experience we are delivering,” she said.

Data Addiction managing director Ben Johnson said being Azure specialists, the company had the ability to reduce costs and complexity in the council's transformation.

“We pride ourselves on building solutions that make the most of our customers’ data to deliver the insights that allow employees to do their jobs well and deliver exceptional service to their customers," Johnson said.

“We are working with Hornsby Shire Council on precisely that trajectory and now have robust, high performance and trusted cloud foundations in place that will allow them to accelerate innovation and modernisation.”

Bowman added that the cloud shift delivered operational benefits to its IT team through reduced complexity and a ‘single pane of glass’ for operations. The team no longer has to manage ongoing maintenance of the 92 virtual machines using multiple on-prem systems; instead the rationalised set of servers can be managed using tools in the Azure cloud infrastructure.

In January, Data Addiction helped build a data modelling platform for the recently rebranded super fund Aware Super.