Orange Business Services promotes regional sales lead to A/NZ MD

Promoted after three years at the division.

Credit: Dreamstime

Orange Business Services has promoted head of Australasia sales Andrew Borthwick to managing director for Australia and New Zealand.



He comes into the role after spending over three years at the global enterprise division of the Orange Group, first joining as head of consulting in 2018 for the Australasian region before his promotion to head of sales in 2019.

During this position, he was considered to be “instrumental” by the division for progressing customer engagement, sales leadership and delivering revenue growth.

Credit: Orange Business Solutions Andrew Borthwick (Orange Business Solutions)

“I am very excited to take on this role and to have the opportunity to lead a new strategy to grow our people, customers and business,” Borthwick said.



“Customers must be at the core of everything we do and I am particularly focused on aligning our solutions to their needs in the ever-changing environments in which they operate.

“These shifting dynamics present Orange Business Services with a unique opportunity to deliver our world-class solutions, via our highly skilled team and outstanding partner community, to the Australia and New Zealand marketplace.”

Prior to his time at Orange Business Services, he was Brennan IT’s head of consulting and partners from 2016 to 2018. Borthwick also spent 12 and a half years at Telstra.

Additionally, he has also done time with Fone Zone and Logica Mobile Networks.

Borthwick's experience with telecommunication companies was highlighted by Orange Business Services Asia Pacific senior vice president Nick Lambert, who claimed that experience, along with his time with IT, makes him “ideally-qualified for driving our business forward”.

“He has a diverse knowledge of IT and telecoms and their drivers in Australia and New Zealand and he takes over at a really exciting time in the region,” he said. “Andrew will continue our great work in mining and resources in the region, where we count some of the largest global companies as customers.”