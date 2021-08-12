No deal: Why Cirrus Networks is rejecting Webcentral takeover

Failed to offer enough benefits and represented an inadequate control premium.

Matt Sullivan (Cirrus Networks) Credit: Cirrus

The board of Perth-based IT service provider Cirrus Networks Holdings has detailed why it was rejecting Webcentral's takeover bid, claiming it failed to offer enough benefits and represented an “inadequate control premium”.

Recently-merged Webcentral had offered 3.2 cents per share – or roughly $26.3 million – for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Cirrus, but the board urged shareholders to reject the plan on 2 August.

Cirrus' board claimed it failed to offer enough benefits, prevents any benefits from any potentially higher offer in the future and will cause shareholders to miss out on its future growth.

In addition, Cirrus claimed the offer is a premium of only 3.2 per cent to the last closing price of shares of $0.031. “The premium implied for the shares by the offer price is materially below the average premiums paid in Australian corporate control transactions,” Cirrus said.

Webcentral has recently acquired shares representing 8.86 per cent of the fully paid ordinary shares on issue. The company currently holds 82,323,375 of the more than 928 million shares on issue in Cirrus, as at the time of the target’s statement's release.

“The company believes that it remains very well placed for organic growth through a focus on improved earnings from revenues generated by higher-margin services contracts and disciplined overhead cost controls,” Cirrus said in a statement.

“The company's diversified geographic base is also expected to provide a platform for further expansion. Consistent with its growth aspirations, the company continues its active pursuit of complementary acquisition targets.”

Webcentral recently sealed its merger with 5GN and amalgamated its Netregistry and WME brands, placing the combined entity under the Webcentral name to both improve and simplify the customer experience.

