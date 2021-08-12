Cradlepoint launches new partner portal

John Boladian (Cradlepoint) Credit: Cradlepoint

US-based network solutions vendor Cradlepoint has launched a portal for members of its channel partner program.

Known as Cascade, the portal aims to streamline partner activities around areas such as 5G and wireless WAN into a single platform.

In particular, partners selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions can achieve 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation through Cascade, a certification eligible to partners that meet a series of sales, technical and business proficiency criteria.

The new platform will include customer insights and management, including details on exactly how many licenses each one of their customers has, how many are being used and which ones are in or out of compliance. Partners also have full insight into exactly when subscriptions expire and when they are up for renewal

It will also include sales support and management, with users having access to product collateral, technical details, pricelists, key contacts and the ability to register deals. On top of this, new training will be offered across sales and technology.

“At Cradlepoint, we are leading the way when it comes to providing solutions that help organisations realise the promise of wireless WAN and 5G, but this would not be possible without our incredible ecosystem of partners,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint.

“Cascade is simply about ensuring these partners have the tools and resources they need to do their job effectively. By adding this new portal to the Cradlepoint Partner Program, we are only bolstering our collective efforts to deliver effective solutions that transform businesses and drive results.”

Locally, Cradlepoint recently appointed new hires to build out its partner play in the region, including John Boladian as vice president for Asia Pacific partner sales.

Based in Singapore and reporting to Eric Purcell, SVP of global partners and alliances, Boladian will be responsible for Cradlepoint’s partner sales strategy and revenue in the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.