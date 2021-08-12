Cellnet expands unified comms portfolio with Poly A/NZ distie deal

Quang Nguyen (Cellnet) Credit: Cellnet

Cellnet is set to expand its unified communications portfolio following by signing an updated distribution agreement with audio and video vendor Poly for Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement sees the distributor becoming a strategic partner for the region across telecommunications and consumer electronics, as well as managing online digital e-commerce for Poly.

It expands on a longstanding deal that Cellnet has had for at least 15 years with Plantronics for consumer products prior to its acquisition of Polycom for $2 billion in 2018 and then merger to the Poly brand months later.

Now, Cellnet is targeting office, enterprise and remote working markets with the addition of a range of USB, Bluetooth and wireless headsets, as well as smart speakerphones and personal video conferencing products.

“We are thrilled to onboard Poly with its current and exciting new range of products to offer to our existing retail customers as well as expanding further into the workforce solutions space with our telco, B2B and enterprise customers,” said Quang Nguyen, Cellnet general manager of product for A/NZ.

The agreement is not expected to be a major moneymaker for Cellnet, with the deal expecting to generate less than 5 per cent in incremental revenue for the 2022 financial year, according to a statement published to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

However, it is still expected to provide new growth opportunities and incremental revenue for the distributor from September 2021 onwards.