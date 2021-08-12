Telstra reaches financial 'turning point' as $1.3B buy-back announced

Andrew Penn (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Telstra has boosted its profit to $1.9 billion in 2021 as it announces an on-market share buy-back of up to $1.35 billion.

For the year ended June 30 2021, the telecommunications giant saw its net profit increase by 3.4 per cent as it plans to return 50 per cent of the net proceeds from its InfraCo Towers sale to shareholders this financial year.

The profit rise comes as Telstra's revenue dipped by 9.1 per cent to $21.55 billion while earnings before tax (EBITDA) shrunk 14.2 per cent to $7.6 billion.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said 2021 was a significant year as it delivered results in line with guidance and saw the focus and discipline on its T22 strategy being to pay off, heading into FY22 in a strong position.



“It represents a turning point in our financial trajectory,” Penn said. “Our second-half underlying EBITDA was up on the first half, and our guidance for FY22 underlying EBITDA is $7- $7.3 billion, which represents mid to high single-digit growth.

“We are clearly building financial momentum and our underlying business will return to full-year growth in FY22.”

Penn said it was confident as it witnessed a strong performance in its mobile business, continued discipline on its cost reduction target, ‘green shoots’ in some of its growth businesses and a diminishing impact from the national broadband network (NBN).

“We set ourselves big ambitions and we have achieved what we said we would deliver," he said. "We have done the hard transformational work and built the capabilities to take advantage of the opportunities ahead. Telstra is fundamentally a different organisation.

"We have done this while maintaining disciplined financial management, retaining our A-band credit rating, monetising more than $2 billion of assets, repaying debt and strengthening our balance sheet.”

The legal restructure of Telstra was also progressing Penn said, with the separation and sale of InfraCo Towers among a strategic partnership consortium involving the Future Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper, who took a 49 per cent interest in Telstra InfraCo Towers, valuing the deal at $5.9 billion.

“The part sale of our Towers business reinforces our view that increased transparency of our infrastructure assets, which the restructure is helping to achieve, can yield additional value for our shareholders,” he said. “This was a key principle of our T22 strategy and the financial outcomes of the transaction, clearly demonstrates this,” he said.

“We continue to make progress towards implementing the proposed corporate restructuring of our organisation. The proposed restructuring is complex and involves the creation of separate subsidiaries and we continue to work closely with our partners, people and stakeholders throughout this process as we navigate a range of existing commercial, regulatory and operational requirements.”

As Telstra embarks on the third year into its four-year T22 strategy, Penn said the telco was on track to deliver 80 per cent of its scorecard metrics. Under T22, 8300 full-time roles were impacted along with 17,400 in-direct roles and removing more than four layers of management.

The telco said it has recruited more than 1500 new roles to build capabilities in software engineering, information and cyber security. It also has almost 17,000 people working in what it defines as ‘agile’ teams.