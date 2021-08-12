Citadel Group wins $1.4M contract with CSIRO

Credit: Photo 42747739 © Nils Versemann - Dreamstime.com

Canberra-based IT services provider Citadel Group has inked a $1.4 million contract with Australian Government research agency CSIRO.

The deal will see Citadel supply its cloud-based information management platform, Citadel IX, to the science agency for the next three years.

The company, which was recently acquired and privatised by Pacific Equity Partners, won the contract following an open tender.

Citadel IX is an electronic document and records management system (eDRMS) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables the management of regulatory data and content in the cloud.

“This agreement stands as an outstanding endorsement of the superior quality of the Citadel IX platform,” said Mark McConnell, Citadel’s chief executive officer and managing director.

McConnell added that this agreement in particular “stands apart” because it is “with the national agency responsible for setting the government’s ICT agenda”.

The agreement follows Citadel’s completion of its Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment, which is carried out by third-party assessors accredited by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

Assessors assist vendors in bringing their systems up to a standard at which they can go and pitch for work involving various levels of sensitive government data.

The deal also comes almost a year after Australian financial firm Pacific Equity Partners bought Citadel Group for $503 million.

Pacific Equity Partners is a Sydney-founded private equity investment firm that focuses on leveraged buyout and growth capital transactions, primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Formerly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Citadel Group posted $128.4 million in underlying revenue for the financial year ending June 30 2020 and net profit of $11.6 million in its last public results.