Aussie to lead Hitachi Vantara’s global digital infrastructure business

Moves up from the role of worldwide chief revenue officer of the business unit.

Mark Ablett (Hitachi Vantara) Credit: Hitachi Vantara

Australian Mark Ablett has continued to blaze a trail at Hitachi Vantara after being promoted to president of the system integrator’s Digital Infrastructure Business Unit.



Ablett, who has been with the US-headquartered integrator for almost seven years, previously acted as the unit's worldwide chief revenue officer from February 2020.

Now, Ablett will report to global Hitachi Vantara CEO Gajen Kandiah and lead the unit’s team from Melbourne, having previously been based in Singapore.

The new role will see him lead Hitachi Vantara's products in data storage, hyperconverged and converged infrastructure, data protection, IT management and edge-to-cloud infrastructure services.



He takes over from Bobby Soni, who held the president role up until May 2021 and has since moved on to KPMG as its partner and technology leader for digital transformation.

Prior to joining the Digital Infrastructure Business Unit in 2020, Ablett was the integrator’s senior vice president of worldwide go-to-market strategy and transformation from November 2017 as well as SVP and general manager of Asia Pacific from 2015.

“A high-performance digital infrastructure is the foundation upon which every data-driven organisation builds competitive advantage. With the datasphere set to grow five times larger in just the next five years, our industry-leading digital infrastructure has never been more important to our clients and to our business,” said Kandiah.

“There’s no-one more passionate about our company, its people, and solving clients’ data challenges than Mark. I’m confident he will help us continue to gain share in a market that is clearly bouncing back.”

Before joining Hitachi Vantara, Ablett held a number of high-level roles at Juniper Networks, SpectraLink and Telxon.