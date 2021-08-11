Fusion5 brings Dynamics 365 to Manningham Council

Manningham Council's Ruffey Lake Park Credit: Manningham Council

Fusion5 has undertaken the task of implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Melbourne-based Manningham Council as it embarks upon its cloud digital modernisation program.

The council serves around 130,000 residents and embarked upon a cloud-based digital modernisation program to enhance its services and customer experience.

On a daily basis, the council deals with about 1,000 requests, with 300 of these recorded in Dynamics 365. Prior to implementing Dynamics 365, the council had no easy understanding of what customers were seeking, whether their response was sufficient or if it was meeting service level agreements.

With the implementation of Dynamics 365 combined with Power BI, the council has managed to serve reports within hours that cover many business areas.

While there were some delays associated with Melbourne’s COVID-related lockdowns, the council, working with Microsoft partner Fusion5, is now live with Dynamics 365 CRM and is exploring additional modules.

During the process, Manningham Council also crafted a comprehensive change management program to ensure its 550 staff were able to use Dynamics 365 as soon as it went live. A team of 30 users were involved in early training to help support others as they learnt the new platform.

Manningham Council’s manager of citizen connect, Sasha Lord, said it was going through the first phase of its implementation, with the second phase set to impact user experience.

“What I’m seeing already is efficiency for our people – it’s so much easier for our teams to manage our customer requests. From entering customer feedback into Dynamics 365 to following its journey and then looking at integration opportunities,” Lord said.

“I can give almost a 360 degree view of how our customers are engaging with us. And that’s helping data driven decision making when it comes to improving our customers’ experience and measuring our organisation’s KPIs [key performance indicators].”

Lord said it was building out bespoke dashboards for different business areas constantly to offer more accurate information.

“We’re doing some work with our HR teams and helping our grants team to set up a new dashboard based on businesses that are in CRM [customer relationship management],” Lord said.

Manningham Council project manager, Priyanka Morjaria, added Dynamics 365 was the foundation for ongoing innovation and workflow automation to drive extra efficiency.

“We’re currently working on Dynamics 365 Field Service for our Infrastructure & City Projects service unit. Manningham has different maintenance management systems – but they are silos and many still involve manual, paper-based processes,” she said.

“The plan is to digitise with Field Service and integrate with our asset management system. We will introduce mobility for our field staff to streamline our operations, reduce data duplication and moreover, improve our customer experience.”

Recently, Fusion5 was also selected by the Australian Football League (AFL) to upgrade its ageing Microsoft enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.