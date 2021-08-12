QLD partner SmartSpeak hauls Vocus onto AWS

Credit: Vocus

Brisbane-based telecommunications and IT partner SmartSpeak has migrated Vocus’ contact centre into Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud platform.

Following an eight-week project, Vocus will now use Amazon Connect, a cloud contact centre platform that will now support 200 team members and 5,000 customers across wholesale, enterprise and government.

According to Vocus, the move to Amazon Connect will allow it to consolidate customer information across multiple platforms, having migrated from legacy telephony systems without reporting capabilities.

The migration will also see Amazon Connect progressively integrated with Vocus’ Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform, allowing Vocus to capture insights across multiple service channels and to create new digital tools for customers.

Vocus also said the pay-as-you-go pricing model of Amazon Connect will also help it to reduce its annual contact centre telecommunications spend.

“As a customer and now partner of Vocus it’s exciting to see their focus on delivering first-class digital customer experiences. We are working with them on their Future State speech, digital and data activities to create a true end to end customer experience platform," said SmartSpeak CEO Michael Bishop.

"Consolidating five contact centre platforms to one in two months doesn’t happen every day. Having the best and brightest from SmartSpeak, AWS and Vocus delivered this outcome, and we look forward to developing the platform with Vocus in the years ahead.”

The provider’s general manager of digital and customer experience, Brady Jacobsen, said the migration came as part of Vocus’ ‘Future State’ program, which aims to consolidate its networks and technology systems.

“Customer trust is based on consistently proving to your customers that they can rely on you, your products and your people to anticipate and meet their needs. Amazon Connect helps us deliver this,” he said. “The insights we are able to uncover from analysing customer calls is helping us to modify the online services and information available to our customers and allow agents to focus on managing complex queries.”

AWS director of enterprise Australia Karl Durrance said Amazon Connect was one of the fastest-growing services in the history of the cloud provider.

“Vocus’ contact centre is a fundamental part of its customer experience strategy and it’s exciting to support them with the rapid rollout of Amazon Connect to enable frontline agents to respond to critical issues and improve customer experience with every interaction,” he added.

The migration follows Vocus’ $3.5 billion acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure and Assets Holdings (MIRA) and Aware Super, which will see the latter acquire all of the telco’s shares.

Vocus originally received a non-binding indicative takeover offer from MIRA on 8 February with Aware Super joining the consortium on 21 February.

The offer follows the publicly listed company's recent half-year profit turnaround after several consecutive financial years ending in losses.