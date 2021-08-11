Claire Rawlins joins Publicis Sapient as Australia leader

Rawlins steps into the role following ​Sarah Adam-Gedge's​ departure in March.

Publicis Sapient Claire Rawlins Credit: Publicis Sapient

Digital business transformation partner Publicis Sapient has appointed former Adobe strategic advisor Claire Rawlins as its new Australia country managing director.

Rawlins steps into the role following Sarah Adam-Gedge's departure in March. In the interim, Publicis Sapient APAC managing director Emma Scales had taken on the Australian duties, which she will relinquish when Rawlins commences her new role on 16 August.

Based in Sydney, Rawlins will be responsible for leading the industry, capability and corporate teams with the goal of advancing ambitions to make client impact at scale, as well as also working collaboratively with the company’s international leaders.

"Claire brings with her deep experience in driving digital and technology transformation and cultural change. In her position, she will empower our teams in Australia to develop bold, innovative ideas that successfully reimagine businesses for the digital age,” Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz said.

“She is a leader with a demonstrated ability to help businesses transform by creating next-generation customer experiences and propel large-scale organisations to become more customer- and employee-centric using technology and data.

“Claire will no doubt make a tremendous impact as part of our international leadership team.”

During the course of her career, Rawlins has served as a strategist and digital technologist and led teams across multiple industries for companies such as Salesforce, IAG, Fidelity International, Coles, Woolworths and BNP Paribas. Most recently, she was the founder and CEO of Digital Natives Advisory, and was the strategy advisor to the president of Adobe APAC.

“Today, digital business transformation is mission critical across all sectors. I look forward to partnering with Publicis Sapient’s clients on their transformative journeys and working with the team to continue to grow Publicis Sapient in Australia,” Rawlins said.

Last year, Publicis Sapient acquired Australian management consulting firm Third Horizon in a move aimed at accelerating its digital transformation play in the local market.

Third Horizon, which was founded in 2004, has a history of working with clients such as the federal government, the NSW and Victorian state governments and large local enterprises, including Lendlease, Powerco New Zealand and Ausgrid.