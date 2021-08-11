Aussie Broadband signs Telstra Wholesale deal for additional backhaul coverage

Phil Britt (Aussie Broadband) Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband has struck a five-year deal with Telstra Wholesale for the provision of backhaul capacity between 42 National Broadband Network (NBN) points of interconnect (POI) and data centre connectivity not covered by Aussie Broadband’s own fibre network.

According to the publicly listed telco provider, combined with its own fibre network build, the deal will bring forward combined savings of $1 million in the new financial year and $15 million annually from financial year 2023 onwards for the company.

The deal will also allow Aussie Broadband to upgrade its inter-capital links, which connect major data centre sites around Australia to capital cities.

Aussie Broadband added that the agreement would provide a significant network upgrade capacity across its network while complementing the telco provider's own fibre network build and allowing it to increasingly target the enterprise and business market.

This will specifically come from using NBN Enterprise Ethernet and Telstra Ethernet access products which are ideal for the enterprise and mid-tier business markets.

Aussie Broadband also claimed it will provide additional capacity to continue the company’s residential and white label segments growth.

“Carbon [Aussie's NBN portal for service managers] has been a game-changer for many of our larger corporate customers; helping them to fully customise, design and order telecommunication services rather than prescribing strict, pre- determined service packages,” said Phil Britt, Aussie Broadband managing director.

“Carbon is an industry-leading, one-stop-shop for everything business and enterprise customers need. It is a key feature in our product suite, and it allows our customers a level of control over their services that they’ve never had access to before, positioning the company as a leader in the business and enterprise space.”

The deal comes four months after Aussie Broadband announced plans to open new operations in Western Australian capital Perth and rolling out fresh fibre across the state.

The new office in Perth is expected to bring 160 new jobs to the area, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company said, including customer support roles, management, human resources and warehouse positions.