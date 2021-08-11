ASI Solutions cracks A$160M revenue with ambitions to expand beyond A/NZ

ASI credits its latest annual result to strong performance across its commercial, education and government markets.

Nathan Lowe (ASI Solutions) Credit: ASI

IT services group ASI Solutions has achieved revenues in excess of A$160 million for the 2021 financial year as it strengthens its leadership team and continues to seek acquisition targets.

“2021 has been a very strong year for ASI Solutions. We’ve weathered the pandemic storm and come through it stronger than ever,” ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said. “We’ve not diverted from our strategy of acquisition and integration. We’ve strengthened our team, grown our client base and expanded our product portfolio.

“It’s been an exciting and rewarding year, and we’re ready to take on more in the future.”

During the past few months, ASI has increased its talent pool to a 150-strong team, adding dedicated resources across account management, engineering, support and leadership with Darren Morris as its new CIO and Frank Grippi as its new CTO. Both will work alongside sales leaders Jason King in the northern region and Jason Eaton in the southern region.

A huge focal point for ASI is on the Microsoft Modern Workplace where it has invested in building a Microsoft practice which, according to ASI, has seen significant growth in 2021 financial year.

Other areas that ASI has seen growth surge is in its annuity and cloud service provider revenue stream, as well as the AV market, particularly with its Clevertouch interactive panels across the education, commercial and government spaces.

ASI also hinted that it was hunting for sensible acquisitions and partnerships in Australia and New Zealand, while also considering the potential to expand into other countries.

During the past 12 months, ASI has integrated its Forward IT and BEArena acquisitions, the latter of which now has its New Zealand operations branded as ASI Solutions NZ, with Lloyd Vickery at the helm.

In July last year, ASI revealed that new customer wins, expansion and growth initiatives led it to surpass A$120 million in revenue for the 2020 financial year, ending June 30.