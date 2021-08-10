DXC treats Staughton Group to Oracle cloud

Credit: Dreamstime

DXC Technology has deployed an Oracle cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for Australian pet food manufacturer Staughton Group.

The project was delivered by DXC Red Rock, the systems integrator’s Oracle practice, which was selected to implement the vendor’s JD Edwards cloud ERP platform.

The solution was delivered as-a-service and powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. DXC was picked out of 50 organisations responding to an expression of interest (EOI).

Now implemented, the new ERP platform has eliminated Staughton Group’s manual systems tasks and created efficiencies across its siloed solutions. According to the pet food manufacturer, its previous set-up was an “incredibly labour intensive and impractical” set of systems.

The company now uses a single platform for around 105 named users and 30 mobile device users, which covers financials, procurement, inventory, manufacturing, manufacturing planning, sales and advanced pricing, with mobility functionality on the production floor and warehouse.

"Five years ago, we had seven administrative staff and now we have over 100,” said Edward Staughton, managing director of Staughton Group.

“We were sending out one or two 40-foot containers a week to supply pet food to US manufacturers, whereas now it's between 35 and 45 containers. Our business was expanding very quickly and we needed to consolidate and automate business operations to ensure competitive advantage.”

In addition to delivering core business solution foundations, DXC now provides ongoing managed services to Staughton Group and offers insight into potential future application functionality.

“DXC has been able to demonstrate deep expertise across the Enterprise Technology Stack, to support Staughton Group’s innovative business model and rapid growth,” said Richard James, practice director at DXC Red Rock.

“Staughton Group is a company with an amazing culture of collaboration and friendliness and despite the project having to be implemented remotely, with a tight deadline of nine months, the teams successfully achieved a full transformation.”

