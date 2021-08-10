TPG brings NAB across to fixed and mobile network

During the past nine months a majority of NAB’s branches, corporate offices and data centres were transitioned

Credit: NAB

TPG Telecom has transitioned National Australia Bank (NAB) onto its fixed and mobile network services almost a year after signing the initial agreement.

As part of the deal, TPG Telecom delivered fixed network services across NAB’s corporate offices, business banking centres and branches, as well as providing mobile connectivity via Vodafone, to the majority of the NAB workforce.

NAB is made up of more than 31,000 staff, serving eight million customers, across 900 plus locations.

During the past nine months, a majority of NAB’s branches, corporate offices and data centres were transitioned onto TPG Telecom’s fixed and mobile networks.

TPG Telecom general manager customer sales and strategy Chris Russo said TPG’s solutions play an important role in the wider financial services industry.

“Throughout the migration, we were able to ensure NAB’s customers experienced no network disruption, and since completion, we have seen a 100 per cent increase in network capacity which has improved the branch experience for NAB customers," he said.

Russo said with the support of TPG Telecom, NAB was able to transition 95 per cent of its locations remotely, a significant achievement in the midst of a global pandemic.

NAB technology networks executive Kevin Barker said the project enabled a modern high-speed network supporting NAB’s technology and digital products strategy.

“The completion of this migration doubles the bandwidth to branches and was a major civil engineering exercise, delivering the program ahead of schedule which is a great outcome for customers and colleagues,” he said.

Recently, TPG along with Telstra and Optus, are being dragged before the Federal Court by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) armed with allegations of misleading NBN customers.

The competition watchdog has accused the top three Australian telcos of making ‘false or misleading’ representations of their 50Mbps and 100Mbps NBN fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connections, which allegedly affected “hundreds of thousands of consumers”.



