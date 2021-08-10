Tony Wright settles in as Riverbed A/NZ lead

Wright now reports to Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of sales Nick Boyle.

Riverbed A/NZ country manager, Tony Wright. Credit: Riverbed

Riverbed Technology has hired IT industry veteran and former TechnologyOne exec Tony Wright as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

In his new role, which he stepped into in June, Wright is responsible for setting the direction of the A/NZ team and managing the expansion of the business across the region.

Wright harbours more than 20 years of industry experience, honed during his time in senior roles at companies such as Cisco, Oracle, Symantec and TechnologyOne.

Wright now reports to Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of sales Nick Boyle and will be based in Riverbed’s Sydney office.

“As a leader focused on business growth and digital transformation, Tony’s deep understanding of the Australia and New Zealand markets makes him the right person to take Riverbed to the next level,” Boyle said.

“We know that Tony’s leadership will support organisations across Australia and New Zealand as they navigate complexity and hone their competitive edge by enabling them to deliver end-to-end visibility and performance across networks and applications.”

Wright added that Riverbed was positioned to drive a new phase of growth across Australia and New Zealand, and he looked forward to continuing to build on the momentum the team has already created.

“I can’t wait to get started and begin talking to customers about how our leading end-to-end visibility and performance solutions, can help business and government organisations as they modernise and secure their networks, accelerate cloud and SaaS [software-as-a-service] migrations and advance hybrid work environments as employees increasingly work-from-anywhere,” Wright said.

Riverbed has gone through a few leadership changes in the past few months, with Boyle joining the vendor in June following Richard Steranka's departure and Frank Ong's exit after six months in the role.