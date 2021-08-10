Magia Solutions to implement shipshape system upgrade for port authority

To replace its current ERP and EAM system with a cloud-based SaaS solution.

Surend Dayal (Magia Solutions) Credit: Magia Solutions

Magia Solutions has been brought in to implement an Oracle-based product for Western Australian government trading enterprise Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) to upgrade its existing system.

Encompassing several ports within WA, the PPA covers four ports in Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island, as well as five greenfields ports and four Shipping and Pilotage Act 1967 ports which are yet to be completed.



The new system, which is yet to go live, is to replace its current enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset management system (EAM) to a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) Oracle product.



By bringing in the new system, PPA’s team is expected to be able to focus on improving efficiencies of core business functions, processes and information management practices, the Perth-based managed service provider (MSP) claimed.

Magia was selected for the project due to its experience in moving on-premise solutions into the cloud, with Surend Dayal, Magia CEO, saying he was pleased PPA selected the MSP for the implementation.

“We look forward to delivering a modern state of the art ERP solution in Oracle’s Cloud to PPA for the benefit of citizens in Western Australia,” he said.

Nick Sarandopoulos, chief financial officer for Pilbara Ports Authority, added the government trading enterprise was looking for an ERP service provider that could deliver and leverage global best practice ERP solutions.

“Oracle’s partnership with Australian service provider Magia Solutions is compelling,” he said.

“PPA is looking forward to commencing go-live with Magia Solutions and Oracle ERP Cloud.”

This is the latest project Magia has worked on, with the MSP previously assisting recycling specialist Container Exchange Services with an infrastructure overhaul and IT support to help it expand into WA, which it announced back in November 2020.