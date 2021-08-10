Telstra, Optus and TPG dragged to court over ‘misleading’ NBN speeds

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched Federal Court proceedings against Telstra, Optus and TPG over allegations of misleading customers.

The competition watchdog has accused the top three Australian telcos of making ‘false or misleading’ representations of their 50Mbps and 100Mbps NBN fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connections, which allegedly affected “hundreds of thousands of consumers”.

A recent report by NBN Co revealed that roughly 80 per cent of new customers opted for speeds of at least 50 Mbps.



According to the ACCC, the three telcos allegedly told customers they would test the maximum speed of their connections and notify the impacted consumer of their maximum speed if their line was underperforming.

The trio allegedly failed to offer them remedies if the maximum speed was below their plan’s stated speed for many customers, the watchdog said.

The ACCC also alleged Telstra, Optus and TPG “wrongly accepted payments” from certain customers for NBN plans when they were not provided with the promised speeds.

The watchdog’s chair, Rod Sims, said he was disappointed that the three had allegedly failed to remedy the price plan issue, despite being aware of the speed issues customers were encountering.

“Telstra, Optus and TPG each promised to tell consumers within a specific or reasonable timeframe if the speed they were paying for could not be reached on their connection,” he said. “They also promised to offer them a cheaper plan with a refund if that was the case. Instead, we allege, they failed to do these things, and as a result, many consumers paid more for their NBN plans than they needed to,” Sims said.

“Collectively, hundreds of thousands of consumers were allegedly misled by these three big internet providers, Telstra, Optus and TPG, which accepted payments for NBN speeds they could not provide.”

The allegedly false and misleading statements were made on the companies’ websites and in emails to consumers from at least 1 April 2019 to 30 April 2020 by Telstra and TPG, and at least 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019 by Optus.

The investigation was prompted both by Telstra self-reporting elements to the ACCC and by information in the ACCC’s Measuring Broadband Australia Reports indicating consumers were not receiving the speeds they were paying for, the watchdog added.

“Internet speed is one of the main features consumers look for when choosing their NBN plan, but it can be complex, confusing and time-consuming for them to understand the features of advertised NBN services and they cannot check their maximum speed themselves,” Sims said.

“It is important that internet providers like Telstra, Optus and TPG give their customers accurate information so they can make an informed choice about the service that best suits their needs and budget.”

In a statement to ARN, Michael Ackland, Telstra group executive, consumer and small business, noted that the telco had self-reported the issue.

He also took NBN Co to task for the alleged speeds, saying: “In most cases, if NBN Co sells an RSP a connection that fails to deliver the speed the customer wants, and the RSP has paid for, the RSP is left to wear it.

"The customer doesn’t receive what they want, the RSP still pays full price, and NBN Co have limited obligations to do anything about it and continue to charge RSPs for a plan they know the connection may not deliver.

“This is why we strongly support the current ACCC process examining the price RSPs pay for access to the NBN and the service standards to which NBN Co should deliver. While NBN Co is promoting their ‘focus on fast’ promotional rebates they need to ensure they can deliver those speeds.”

TPG meanwhile said it would “make things right” with customers whose speed plans did not watch their FttN and also apologised for the “oversight”. It also chose to pin the blame on NBN Co.

“There were two key contributing factors to this issue,” a TPG spokesperson said. “The first was a failure by NBN Co to provide timely and accurate speed information to TPG Internet. The second was anomalies in TPG Internet’s legacy processes in place since 2017, and these have been fixed post-merger.

“We will be contacting the impacted TPG Internet customers and will offer them the option to move down a plan and receive a refund, leave and receive a refund or stay on their current plan.”

At the same time, Optus said it would work to measure NBN speeds and inform customers of the options that are available to them.

“Optus acknowledges the ACCC's decision to commence proceedings today and we are carefully considering this matter,” said an Optus spokesperson. “As acknowledged by the ACCC, we have been contacting impacted customers to offer appropriate remediation options.

“The speed that is achievable on some NBN connections can be impacted by issues including the length and quality of the copper line that connects a customer to the NBN. Unfortunately, not all NBN connections can deliver the same speeds.”

In June this year, Dodo and iPrimus were ordered by the Federal Court to pay a combined amount of $2.5 million in penalties for making misleading claims about their NBN broadband speeds.