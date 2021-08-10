Bidding limits set for 5G spectrum

45 per cent limit on the amount of low-band radio frequency spectrum up for grabs in upcoming 5G auction.

Credit: Dreamstime

The federal government is to impose limits on the amount of low-band radio frequency spectrum that telecommunications providers can bid for in the next 5G auction.

In regional areas, the government has set a limit of 92 MHz -- or 45 per cent of low-band spectrum -- while in metropolitan areas this will sit at 82 MHz of sub-1 GHz spectrum, setting a maximum of 40 per cent.

The government is preparing to auction spectrum in the 850 MHz and 900 MHz bands before the end of this year.

The 45 per cent limit in regional areas marks a rise from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s recommended 40 per cent limit across regional and metro areas.

As such, Telstra, the largest holder of 5G spectrum, welcomed the move, saying in a blog post that it would “mean [it] can bid for enough spectrum to maintain [its] leading mobile network”.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has directed the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to “set-aside” spectrum in the 900 MHz band for Optus and TPG Telecom.

The Minister claimed the move would prevent a 5G monopoly and encourage competition and investment in regional Australia.

“This outcome strikes the right balance between supporting an efficient allocation of spectrum and making connectivity available, as economically as possible, to Australians everywhere,” Fletcher said.

“This will guarantee these operators the opportunity to acquire 10 MHz of 900 MHz band spectrum at the auction to support continuity of services. Optus and TPG Telecom rely heavily on their 900 MHz holdings for their national mobile networks,” the Minister’s announcement added.

In its blog post, Telstra also had a dig at rival Optus, saying: “We note part of the reasoning for the spectrum limits was to give Optus the opportunity to acquire additional spectrum to roll out 4G and 5G services across regional Australia.

“This rewards Optus for its failure to invest in previous low band spectrum auctions and really means it’s time for Optus to put its money where its mouth is.”