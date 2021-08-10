Australia Central region added to Azure HDInsight

HD Insights provides managed, full-spectrum, open-source analytics service in the cloud.

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has added the Australian Central region to its expansion of the general availability of its Azure HDInsight service.

The HDInsight is a managed, full-spectrum, open-source analytics service in the cloud for enterprises.

Customers and partners can use it for open-source frameworks such as Hadoop, Apache Spark, Apache Hive, LLAP, Apache Kafka, Apache Storm, R, as well as others.

According to a post by Microsoft from last year, Azure HDInsight “makes it easy, fast, and cost-effective to process massive amounts of data”.

“With these frameworks, [customers] can enable a broad range of scenarios such as extract, transform, and load (ETL), data warehousing, machine learning and internet of things (IoT),” the tech giant wrote at the time.

The announcement follows the recent announcement of Macquarie Telecom subsidiary Macquarie Cloud Services allegedly achieving the Azure-only Expert MSP (managed service provider) credential, the new recognition reflecting the growth of the local provider’s Azure practice.

Meanwhile, a recent analysis by Synergy revealed that hyperscale cloud operator capital expenditure (capex) in the first quarter of 2021 was up by 31 per cent from the prior year, reaching US$38 billion.

According to Synergy, the top four hyperscale spenders over the past four quarters were Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and Facebook. The capex budgets of these four players alone far outstripped other hyperscale operators in the market.