APC by Schneider Electric A/NZ recognises partner success during ‘extraordinary’ 2020

APC by Schneider Electric has honoured its distributors and channel partners across Australia and New Zealand in its 2020 APC Channel Awards.

The awards consisted of 12 categories, three of which adopted public voting during the judging process, including Distributor Sales Champion of the Year, Distributor Technical Champion of the Year and Distributor People’s Choice of the Year.

Ingram Micro won the honour of distributor of the year overall, while Westcon-Comstor NZ gained the prize for the Kiwi market.

Data#3 pipped the pack to win Elite Partner of the Year 2020, while Scorptec won the gong for Premier Partner and 4Cabling won for Select Partner.

In New Zealand, IT Power Services won the award for local channel partner of the year. At the same time, Intelli-Systems was ranked as Service Provider of the Year.

In the individual categories, Brendan Dunne, of BDC Services, scored the top sales prize, while one of the new prizes, Distributor People’s Choice of the Year 2020, went to Elizabeth Paterakis of Dicker Data.

“2020 proved to be an extraordinary year for the IT industry that highlighted the power of collaboration, agility and resilience in the channel ecosystem. We saw a rise of informal collaborations among our key partners, which enabled them to deliver substantial value for our customers, despite the tumultuous year we had,” said Joe Craparotta, vice president of IT business and strategic segments at Schneider Electric.

“We feel proud of all entrants this year, who have displayed dedication and competence through their achievements and business practices. We would also like to thank and honour every one of our channel partners and distributions for their unwavering support.”

The awards coincide with the departure of A/NZ and Pacific region channel chief Joseph Vijay's, who exits the vendor after three years.

The full awards are listed below:

Distributor of the Year 2020: Ingram Micro

Distributor of the Year – NZ 2020: Westcon-Comstor NZ

Elite Partner of the Year 2020: Data#3

Premier Partner of the Year 2020: Scorptec

Select Partner of the Year 2020: 4Cabling

Partner of the Year – NZ 2020: IT Power Services

Partner Sales Champion of the Year 2020: Brendan Dunne, BDC Services

Partner Spotlight of the Year 2020: High Technology Control (HTC)

Service Partner of the Year 2020: Intelli-Systems

Distributor Sales Champion of the Year 2020: Johmel Bonete, Ingram Micro

Distributor Technical Champion of the Year 2020: Jason Nguyen, Ingram Micro

Distributor People’s Choice of the Year 2020: Elizabeth Paterakis, Dicker Data