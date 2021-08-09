Swoop hatches $5M WA enterprise Ethernet deal with Orro Group

Will bring high speed fibre connectivity to over 150 locations in the state.

Fixed wireless and wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop has signed a five-year contract with Orro Group worth over $5 million for the provision of National Broadband Network (NBN) enterprise Ethernet services for Western Australia.



Signed through Swoop's subsidiary NodeOne, the end result will bring high speed fibre connectivity to over 150 locations in the state using NodeOne’s direct connectivity to 14 points of interconnect (POI) in Western Australia, the provider claimed.

Alex West, Swoop CEO, claimed NodeOne was the only Western Australia-based retail service provider with direct connectivity to all of the NBN POIs.

“When you combine this with the great relationship we have with [NBN Co] and Orro Group, our local support and account management teams, it really gave us a unique offering”, he said.

David Povey, managing director of Orro WA, said the company has been working closely with NodeOne for the last 12 months on this project and he was impressed by the professionalism and knowledge of the subsidiary's team.

“NodeOne has a large local presence in Perth and regional WA and this has been a big factor in choosing NodeOne as our preferred NBN retail service provider to deliver this important contract,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of the 2022 financial year.

The last seven months have been particularly busy for Swoop, with it and NodeOne being acquired by publicly listed Stemify in a reverse takeover deal worth $61.3 million in February 2021.

A couple of months later in May, the provider began trading on the ASX with the ticker SWP. Then, in June and July, it acquired Speedweb for a combined $1.75 million in cash and Swoop shares, ComComs for an unspecified amount and Beam Internet for a combined $6.7 million also in cash and Swoop shares.