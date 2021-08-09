Dell wins $7M notebook contract with Defence

Limited to notebooks with original OS software and hardware peripherals.

Credit: Supplied

Dell Australia has won a $7.4 million contract with the Department of Defence for the provision of notebooks.



Under the contract period, which is to run from 23 July to 30 November, the Australian arm of the hardware vendor will supply notebooks with original operating system (OS) software to the Department, according to a Defence spokesperson.

The vendor will also provide basic peripheral hardware, including carry bags and mouse attachments.

“This Dell Australia contract supports Defence’s growing requirements for workforce mobility. The notebooks will be issued for use across the Department in support of Defence information and communications technology priorities," the spokesperson said.

This win comes months after the Department awarded Dell a separate contract, worth $7.1 million, for a hardware refresh for the Royal Australian Navy.

Both Defence contract wins were sourced through the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Hardware Marketplace Panel, which is seeking out more suppliers up until 26 August.

At the time, it was inviting suppliers to cover the categories of Enterprise Storage; Network Equipment; and Data Cabling Services.

It was also looking for more suppliers across the End User Computing; Enterprise Computing; Video Collaboration Systems; and Mobile Phones and Smart Devices categories.