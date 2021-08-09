Telstra InfraCo adds 300 dark fibre routes

Kathryn Jones (Telstra Infra Co) Credit: Telstra Infra Co

Telstra InfraCo, the standalone infrastructure business of Telstra, has opened its dark fibre path offerings to 300 new routes across Australia.

The company is now offering pre-defined dark fibre NBN point of interconnect (POI) rings to enable in what it claims will allow a “more seamless way to build private fibre-optic networks”.

Dark fibre are fibre-optic cables installed by Telstra that are currently not in use. According to Telstra InfraCo, companies can use them to build or buy a private network whereby they have full control over their network design and transmission equipment choices.

“Our dark fibre footprint has grown by 25 per cent since we first launched the product in February 2021, with more than 300 pre-defined routes now available,” said Kathryn Jones, Telstra InfraCo fibre executive.

“It provides customers the simplicity of buying predefined paths but with total control to customise the solution to fit their business needs. It really is the best of both worlds with access to our infrastructure and network expertise but total flexibility and control for their preferred solution.”

Jones added that the dark fibre would connect NBN POI locations to data centre sites in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

“We developed the new dark fibre point of interconnect product when we noticed customers were putting together their own ring bundles using our dark fibre,” she added. “The product has several advantages though – with the biggest being the built-in resilience. If there is an interruption to one route, traffic can be switched to the alternative route to avoid disruption.”

The announcement comes weeks after Telstra opened up the first two of at least seven carrier-neutral data centres, aimed at customers working with carriers other than Telstra for their connectivity.

In June, just a handful of months after splitting its business into three different units late last year to position itself to spin off its infrastructure assets as part of its broad T22 transformation strategy, Telstra sold close to half of its Towers business for $2.8 billion.