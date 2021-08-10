NSW govt seeks interest for The Quantum Terminal hub

Open to organisations within the quantum technology, HPC, medtech, AI and adjacent verticals.

The NSW government has opened expressions of interest to establish founding members of new technology facility The Quantum Terminal at Sydney’s Tech Central precinct.

Expressions of interest will be open to organisations within the quantum technology, high performance computing (HPC), medtech, artificial intelligence (AI) and adjacent technology verticals along with other key innovation enablers.

The Quantum Terminal located within Central Station’s Sydney terminal building has been set up as “the place for researchers, developers, engineers and mentors to strive for the next breakthrough in technology”, the state government said.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said a residency in The Quantum Terminal was a chance for start-ups to be part of history and help grow the innovation ecosystem in Tech Central.

“This is an exciting component of our long-term goal for Tech Central, to create 25,000 innovation jobs and encourage 25,000 new students to focus on science, technology, engineering and maths and life sciences studies,” Ayres said.

“As we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic, technology and innovation are key in not only attracting investment but also in strengthening the state’s economic recovery by creating more jobs and retaining talent from the brilliant innovators and entrepreneurs we already have in NSW.”

The terminal has been designed to help future-focused start-ups scale their businesses and thrive amongst a curated community of experts in their field and access to shared and private workspaces and large event spaces.

Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance added The Quantum Terminal will see the nerve centre of Sydney’s train network taking shape as the heartland of the city’s new technology and innovation developments.

In June last year, the NSW government injected $48.2 million in funding towards the Tech Central precinct, which will feature Atlassian as its anchor tenant.

The NSW government first announced its intentions to build the precinct in 2018, joining forces with the tech industry including Atlassian, co-working space Fishburners and industry representative body Tech Sydney to co-create the precinct.

A task force was also created and led by David Thodey to take charge of the design and development process.