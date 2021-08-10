Former Telstra channel chief heads to UiPath as senior telco director

Nevash Pillay Credit: Telstra

Former Telstra channel chief Nevash Pillay has moved on to robotics process automation (RPA) software vendor UiPath as its global industry senior director of telecommunications.



In the role, Pillay will be working with telco organisations to deliver “network excellence”, she claims, as well as streamlining and automating repetitive tasks.

Pillay announced the move on LinkedIn, referring to it as a decision to “reset my career focus”.

“My passion for truly improving customer experiences inspired me to join UiPath,” she wrote. “I believe that automation and AI [artificial intelligence] improves how we serve customers, it improves accuracy, productivity and accelerates human achievement too.”

Pillay had been with Telstra for over 12 years in total, with the last four years and 10 months of that time as an executive with Telstra Enterprise for its indirect partner channel. In addition, she had also led the Telstra Enterprise Partner Sales business since 2018.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the many people who have supported me with my career, most notably our customers, channel partners and teams,” said Pillay when speaking to ARN during the announcement of her departure in March. “I will farewell this chapter of my career with enormous gratitude and pride, and look forward to staying connected with you.”

Prior to this, she also headed up Global Solution Sales and held numerous other executive and directorial roles at the telco.

“I’m grateful to the remarkable leaders at Telstra and my mentors who have supported me, customers and partners who have trusted me and the teams I’ve led, for the privilege to work together,” she added on LinkedIn. “It’s been an honour to work with all of you.



“While I am sad to close this chapter, I’m so excited for the next.”

At the time of her departure from Telstra, ARN understands the telco will update the channel on its new leadership appointment in due course.

Around the same time as Pillay left the telco, former VMware channel head Kerrie-Anne Turner joined Telstra as executive head, Telstra Enterprise, marketing and commercial. ARN understands Turner's new role was unrelated to Pillay's departure.