Synnex launches Google Workspace API integration on marketplace

Synnex chief executive A/NZ, Kee Ong Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia has added Google Workspace’s API integration onto its cloud marketplace platform, eight months after first signing a distribution agreement with the vendor.

The integration will allow Synnex’s Google Cloud partners to authorise themselves as a Google Cloud Indirect Reseller Partner while also managing their offerings through the Synnex B2B portal.

According to Synnex, the deal will also provide automation of a streamlined billing and invoicing process for Google Cloud managed service providers (MSPs). The distributor claimed this will give them “flexibility to scale, service more customers and attain a faster time to market while having a clear visibility on pricing and plans”.

“With the Google Workspace integration to our cloud marketplace, our partners can effectively provision, manage and access their services in real-time,” said Synnex Australia and New Zealand CEO Kee Ong.

“Partners will be able to scale their business and create recurring revenue streams within the Google ecosystem by leveraging this integration with our Google Chrome devices, management licenses and complementary cloud offerings.”

Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace consists of cloud applications including email, calendar, file storage, and collaboration, which will now be sold through Synnex’s cloud marketplace.

Following its agreement with Google Workplace in December, Synnex subsequently added Google Workspace for Education to its cloud portfolio.