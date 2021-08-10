TasmaNet launches Sydney private cloud node

The third node for the provider, which follows the launch of two nodes based in Tasmania.

Rob Vernon (TasmaNet) Credit: TasmaNet

Hobart-based IT hosting infrastructure and telecommunications services provider TasmaNet has launched an eastern seaboard cloud node based in Sydney to provide access to its Core private cloud platform.



According to Rob Vernon, the provider’s CEO, the node will deliver elastic private cloud connectivity to its customer base.

“As TasmaNet has grown its footprint of customers and services in eastern states, we are leveraging our connectivity to enable secure access to the enterprise grade elastic compute and storage solutions offered by the TasmaNet Core private cloud environment,” Vernon said.

“The new Sydney node brings TasmaNet Core IaaS [infrastructure-as-a-service], SDN [software defined networking], cyber security and cloud backup solutions closer to our customers and partners, without compromising the secure networking, data encryption and firewall protection which is integrated into our mature self-service platform," he added.

The Core platform is billed by the platform as an alternative to on-premise server hardware for medium and large businesses, allowing them to transition to the cloud, and runs on HPE, VMware and Veeam-based infrastructure.

“We built the TasmaNet Core platform to offer the market greater value and choice of private cloud services, delivered by a 100 per cent Australian service provider,” TasmaNet CTO Brett Henderson said.

“Our self-service platform has enabled our customers to predictably control their cloud consumption, with confidence in addressing data sovereignty concerns, as a trend in decisions by customers has seen them migrate their workloads from public clouds to our private cloud platform.”

In addition to working on its Core platform, TasmaNet also provides internet services, with it rolling out NBN fibre network infrastructure to 100 schools in its home state, claiming to give them speeds of up to 1 Gbps — roughly a third of all schools in Tasmania at the time.