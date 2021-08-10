Seisma buys Melbourne Salesforce partner Smartapps following its PS&C sale

Smartapps is said to be one of the largest privately-owned Salesforce partners in Australia.

Robert Hogeland (PS&C) Credit: PS&C

IT professional services company Seisma has bought Australian Salesforce partner Smartapps for an unknown sum.

Founded in 2013 and also based in Melbourne, Smartapps provides enterprise cloud applications and delivery solutions using the Salesforce platform.

According to Seisma, Smartapps is one of the largest privately-owned Salesforce partners in Australia. The company claimed Smartapps will boost its own application development and data analytics.

Seisma CEO Robert Hogeland added that the deal would enable it to "curate market-leading services for its customers".

The two companies were also said to have compatible cultures and “share a vision of improving sustainability and diversity in the technology industry”.

“We're excited by the opportunity for Smartapps to grow as part of Seisma and see great synergies to expand our footprint with wider services," added Daniel Blyth, managing director of Smartapps.

“Smartapps has a proven record of creating innovative solutions with our customers and, with Seisma's scale, the opportunities are tremendously exciting."

Seisma was bought by IT services company PS&C in a deal worth between $11.2 million to $13.7 million back in 2018.



At the time, it had about 120 employees with a strong presence in financial services, communications and utilities.

However, following a difficult 2019 financial year, whereby PS&C made a $51 million loss, the company decided to sell Seisma for $21 million the following financial year.

Following this, Seisma was bought by private equity firm Liverpool Partners in October and subsequently went on the acquire cloud migration specialists coIB.