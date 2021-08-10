Blonde Robot adds Netgear ProAV to its portfolio

Chris Horsley-Wyatt (Blonde Robot) Credit: Midwich Group

Midwich Group subsidiary Blonde Robot has inked a new distribution agreement with Netgear for its ProAV portfolio.

The agreement covers Australia and New Zealand, focusing on the stackable and modular ProAV line managed switches, which include the M4250 and M4300.

“Netgear has a long history of working with partners to empower them with the knowledge to create and sell solutions – not just products,” Blonde Robot CEO Chris Horsley-Wyatt said.

“Their community and support systems, coupled with their quality, reach and value-based products and services are unmatched, and we are proud to become part of that community," he added.

Netgear A/NZ territory manager Carla Thornton said Blonde Robot had solid experience in markets that use applications for video over IP, from corporate infrastructure and higher education to digital signage and surveillance.

“Blonde Robot has solid experience in each of these markets along with the right level of expertise in using the IP network as the primary transmission method so we see this as a seamless and positive partnership,” she said.

In June, Blonde Robot added video content streaming supplier Telestream to its lineup in the Asia Pacific region for its desktop offering.