Arinco gains Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure specialisation

Claims to be the first in Australia to gain the specialisation.

L-R: Chris Padgett (Arinco), David Lee (Arinco) Credit: Arinco

Melbourne’s Arinco claims to have become the first Australian-headquartered Microsoft partner to gain the vendor’s Kubernetes on Azure specialisation.

The Microsoft partner will now be able to deploy and manage production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

According to Arinco, only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, can earn the specialisation.

“We're excited and proud to earn the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation,” said David Lee, principal consultant at Arinco. “It has been a culmination of our crew's hard work, dedication and passion in striving to be the best at what we do.

“Our code first delivery approach of Azure Kubernetes Service provides our customers with the ability to rapidly build, deliver and scale their applications with confidence.”

Arinco will now be able to help customer develop cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns and a microservices approach using Azure.

“The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerised applications in Azure,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president of global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief at Microsoft.

“Arinco clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.”

The partner also recently became the second GitHub verified partner in Australia, bringing the software provider’s DevOps services to more customers.