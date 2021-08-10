Nexion appointed as Aryaka A/NZ principal partner

Will market and sell Aryaka’s SD-WAN solutions and network services in the region through Nexion Networks.

Paul Glass (NEXION Group) Credit: NEXION Group

Perth-based enterprise security and cloud services provider Nexion Group has been appointed as US-based SD-WAN vendor Aryaka’s principal partner across Australia and New Zealand, expanding the relationship between the two companies.



Nexion and Aryaka first entered into a fusion agreement for the first Aryaka services point of presence (PoP) in Australia and New Zealand, in addition to a resell agreement, back in 2018.

Now, in what Nexion refers to as “a new first of its kind multi-country partnership”, the provider has gained the title of principal partner in the region, providing it with direct sales, marketing, technical and global channel resources.

This means, it claims, it is the only fusion partner in the region.

With the deal, Nexion’s technology solutions subsidiary, Nexion Networks, will market and sell Aryaka’s SD-WAN solutions and network services in the region.

This includes the addition of more channels through a full marketing and sales program, as well as focusing on adding enterprise customers and providing secure access service edge (SASE) deployments.

“This agreement announcement is simply world-class," said Paul Glass, Nexion Group CEO. "How many global, US-headquartered vendors have backed a single company to deliver its full growth and channel engagement in our region?"

“It’s testament to Nexion Networks capability to support global tech giants such as IBM and this investment in the region by Aryaka and Nexion will see a leading principal partner and Go To Market strategy deployed in Australia and New Zealand. Any IT company out there looking at SD-WAN on a global scale need to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Lisette Sens, global director of Aryaka Channels, said that A/NZ represent a “strong growth market” for the vendor, guided by the collaboration with Nexion.

“Their passionate and driven team are key to our go-to-market in the region, and we look forward to supporting Nexion in its growth initiatives and global expansion. Additionally, the solution is perfectly poised for adoption by a large channel base of resellers and by selecting Nexion to tackle this head-on, we have local skills and global backing,” she added.

Between the first and latest agreements between the two companies, a partnership was signed in November 2020 to provide Aryaka PoPs in Nexion’s Perth data centre, as well as plans to provide connections in South Australia, Victoria, Johannesburg and Auckland.

The Auckland PoP then came four months later, making it the third Aryaka network node deployed in the A/NZ region at the time.