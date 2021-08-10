Ingram Micro expands Vertiv partnership to Australia

Vertiv and Ingram Micro already work closely together in markets such as New Zealand, the US, Europe, China, India and Latin America.

Chris Denis (Vertiv) Credit: Vertiv

Global distributor Ingram Micro has expanded the partnership it claims with data centre infrastructure solutions vendor Vertiv in various regions around the globe to Australia.

Vertiv and Ingram Micro already work closely together in markets such as New Zealand, the US, Europe, China, India and Latin America.

The companies’ new Australian relationship comes as a “natural extension” of their existing partnership elsewhere and follows Vertiv’s broader strategy to expand the worldwide distributor’s global portfolio access.

“Our partnership with Vertiv is growing globally and we are excited to bring Vertiv’s innovative power and cooling solutions to the Australian channel partner and reseller community,” said Brett Armstrong, director of Advanced Solutions Group at Ingram Micro.

The local deal sees Ingram Micro act as a distributor of Vertiv’s full portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services across Australia.

Ingram Micro and its Australian reseller partners will have access to Vertiv’s full product portfolio, from single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), racks and cooling to fully modular solutions.

According to Chris Denis, A/NZ national IT channel manager at Vertiv, the vendor has had “great success” with Ingram Micro in New Zealand for the past five years, and extending that relationship to Australia represented a logical next step as the company aims to increase its regional network of partners.

“Coupled with the maturing of Vertiv’s new partner program, onboarding this major Australian distributor is a key step as we look to bring fuller solutions to end-users,” Denis said.

In addition to working with Ingram Micro, Vertiv will continue to work with fellow distributor Tech Data and electrical distributor Orion.

In July, Vertiv increased its channel talent in A/NZ to step up to edge computing market demand.

Michelle Du Plessis was brought on as channel sales coordinator, bringing extensive experience in both the vendor and distributor sides of the IT channel.

She previously worked with Anixter, Ultimate IT Services and AtlasCo.

Locksley McKay also joined the company. As IT channel sales executive, he was tasked with deepening partner relationships in his IT channel sales executive role.

He joined from security vendor Sapio and also previously worked with Logicalis.

Late last year, the company released a new partner program in Australia and New Zealand, bringing a “gamified” approach to moving up tiers.

The program upgrade saw Vertiv Partner Portal relaunched with new features, allowing partners to obtain “points” for completing training, certifications, registrations and sales.