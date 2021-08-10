Webcentral Group puts in bid to acquire Perth’s Cirrus Networks

Matt Sullivan (Cirrus Networks) Credit: Cirrus

Recently merged IT services company Webcentral Group is looking to acquire Perth’s Cirrus Networks Holdings for roughly $26.3 million.

The company, which recently merged with 5G Networks, has put in a bid to acquire all of the fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Cirrus Networks for 3.2 cents per share.

This would apply to 82,323,375 shares, which, if accepted at 3.2 cents per share, would give a price of $26.3 million.

However, Cirrus Networks, in an announcement lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), told its shareholders to reject the unsolicited offer, claiming it was "inadequate".

Regardless, Webcentral has appointed FinClear Services as its broker and agent for the acquisition of Cirrus’ shares on-market under its takeover bid.

The offer will officially be made during the period commencing 16 August 2021 and ending on 16 September 2021.

The announcement follows managed services and IT solutions provider Cirrus revealing that COVID-19 lockdowns in Melbourne materially negatively affected its performance over the course of the financial year ending 30 June 2021.

Coupled with slower business in its home turf of Western Australia, Cirrus’ unaudited earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2021 financial year looks set to sit at $2 million, a substantial drop from the prior year’s EBITDA, which came to $3.6 million.

Meanwhile, the buyer, Webcentral, recently sealed its merger with 5GN and amalgamated its Netregistry and WME brands, placing the combined entity under the Webcentral name to both improve and simplify the customer experience.