EY Australia acquires local cloud security provider SecureWorx

Melbourne-founded player has partnerships with AWS and Azure.

Richard Bergman (EY) Credit: IDG

Ernst & Young Australia has once again made a major foray into the cyber security market through the acquisition of local provider SecureWorx.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Melbourne, SecureWorx provides managed security solutions and has its own national network operations centre (NOC) and security operations centre (SOC).

The company also designs and manages cloud security services for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, while also boasting partnerships with VMware, Commvault and LogRhythm.

Philip Mulley, currently the CEO at SecureWorx, will now join EY Australia as a sovereign cyber security leader, a move that will help EY "transform [its] 24/7 security operations managed services capability”.

“We have long admired EY Australia and in particular the work of their cyber security team. Joining EY Australia gives us access to EY Australia’s global thought leadership and deep industry knowledge,” he said. “For our people, it provides exciting career development opportunities through industry focus, technology career paths and global reach and mobility.

"The EY Australia Cyber team is a natural, cultural fit for us.”

According to EY, the acquisition will help its customers respond to mandatory requirements outlined in the proposed Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill 2020 “which increases the need for sovereign cyber security capabilities”.

“SecureWorx has a set of cyber security assets that complement EY Australia’s existing cyber security team and capabilities including government-accredited hosting facilities in Melbourne and Canberra and an accredited SOC in Melbourne,” said Richard Bergman, EY Oceania cyber security lead partner.

“SecureWorx complements and extends EY’s existing cyber security capabilities along with previous EY Australia acquisitions of Aleron and Open Windows.”