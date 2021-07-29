Xcellerate wins Dynamics 365 integration deals with Telstra Health and G8 Education

Credit: Rob O'Neill

Sydney-based managed service provider Xcellerate IT has won two contracts to integrate accounts payable solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Telstra Health and G8 Education.

The business process management specialist will deploy accounts payable automation technology that can be easily integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O).

For Telstra Health, Xcellerate IT will implement Kofax ReadSoft Online, a dedicated cloud-based accounts payable automation solution.

Meanwhile, for G8 Education, Xcellerate IT will implement Kofax TotalAgility, a fully integrated, enterprise-wide platform that can be expanded outside of the accounts payable department to automate other business processes.

According to the managed service provider, the accounts were handed out due to the demand from Dynamics 365 F&O customers for integrated solutions to streamline and automate their accounts payable processes.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Telstra Health and G8 Education to implement our tried and proven solutions that will automate the entire invoice lifecycle," said Howard Boretsky, managing director of Xcellerate IT.

"With over 24 years of experience and more than 100 satisfied customers, we are proud to be the partner of choice when it comes to transforming business processes."

The wins come as Microsoft deepens integrations between its Teams and Dynamics 365 products as the vendor moves to make it easier for sales and customer service staffers to communicate without switching between apps.

As of this month, Teams users can now access Dynamics 365 data without the need for licences for the CRM platform.

