CMD Solutions offers training for IT professionals to sharpen cloud skills

Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner CMD Solutions has launched an intensive employment pathway program targeted at experienced IT professionals looking to gain cloud skills.

The program, called learnCMD, will accept its first intake in August, and is offered to anyone in ‘traditional’ IT roles such as systems engineers, developers and database administrators with at least five years’ experience who are seeking support to upskill with the latest cloud technologies.

They will undertake a paid, three-week cloud ‘bootcamp’ in partnership with AWS, with all participants offered a permanent role at the conclusion of the course. Candidates can be located anywhere across Australia or New Zealand, with all coursework delivered remotely.

“Companies in ANZ are ramping up cloud adoption at the same time as the talent pool is heavily constrained without [skilled] visas. There's a feeding frenzy,” said Brad Bond, CMD Solutions general manager for Victoria.

“The issue we often face as an AWS partner is that people come from traditional IT backgrounds and don’t have the cloud-specific skills we need.

“Through learnCMD, we are casting our net wider by offering opportunities for people who may not have had a chance to get professional cloud experience to jump-start their cloud career while bringing their client and IT management skills to our business.

“We’re not taking a gamble on people -- we expect to see a strong existing skillset and cultural alignment -- but we’re investing the time and resources to bring them up to speed. We believe this is the best way to fill our talent needs while supporting the industry and maintaining our culture.”

The program will provide content and training specific to CMD, as well as AWS-specific workshops and labs. Upon completion, the recruits will be gradually on-boarded to client-facing work and be given ongoing development opportunities through CMD’s existing programs.

A second program is planned to launch later this year with the aim of employing 10-15 new hires per quarter. Over the course of FY22, CMD expects to invest around $500,000 in mentoring and training time.

The program was piloted earlier this year with four recent hires undergoing a similar training plan including CMD consultant Rupali Aparajita.

“Prior to joining CMD, I worked as an IT consultant for several years but hadn’t worked on AWS in-depth outside of the fundamental services,” Aparajita said. “Through the learnCMD program, I deepened my knowledge about AWS services, and tested my skills working on billable projects under Migration and EUC competency areas.

“The learnCMD pathway is well structured and I was able to follow it at my own pace. A big milestone in my learning was that the knowledge that I gained helped me prepare for certification exams like the AWS Solution Architect Associate, while also improving my confidence. After completing the program and continuing to work full time on client projects, I can now say that working with AWS is not only fun but also challenging.”

CMD, which is part of Mantel Group, currently has 150 open roles across its seven brands and is actively recruiting across A/NZ.

In order to attract the best talent, Mantel Group recently announced it has established five new workplace ‘hubs’ including a workspace on Queensland’s Magnetic Island, responding to employee demand created by the pandemic for ongoing flexibility and greater lifestyle choices.