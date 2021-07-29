NextDC snaps up $124M Western Sydney DC site

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

Data centre operator NextDC has secured a new data centre site in Western Sydney worth approximately $124 million.



Viewed as a long-term expansion opportunity by the operator, the proposed facility will offer 300MW when completed, servicing enterprise and government customers.

The new data centre will be about 42 kilometres west of the Sydney CBD, located next to a major electricity substation, telecommunications, utilities and public infrastructure, and is set to target a Sydney market not currently treated by NextDC’s S1, S2 and upcoming S3 data centres.

“The demand for premium quality data centre assets in digital gateway regions such as Sydney continues to reflect the growth trajectory of technology infrastructure over the next decade,” said NEXTDC CEO and managing director Craig Scroggie.

“NEXTDC looks forward to being able to offer its customers dual availability zone solutions across its existing S1 and S2 Macquarie Park and S3 Gore Hill metropolitan data centres as well as this new S4 hyperscale campus in Western Sydney.”

In addition to the data centre facility, the proposed site will also house mission critical operation centres, administrative offices and collaboration spaces.

NextDC will progressively settle on the land parcels that comprise of the S4 site as they are made ready for development, which is expected to take place between the second half of financial year 2024 and the first half of financial year 2025.

The plans for a new data centre site in Sydney follow the data centre operator opening its second Perth facility this time last year.

It also follows NextDC launching a cloud interconnect access point at its M2 data centre, which allows customers to host data in Google Cloud without having to rely on NextDC’s data centre in Sydney via intercapital or internet-based connections.

Since the launch of Google Cloud’s Melbourne region yesterday however, the data centre operator is also offering zero latency performance for customers with infrastructure located at M2.