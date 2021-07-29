Imperva to ditch direct sales in favour of full channel model in Australia

Looks to replicate channel model from Asia in Australia.

Micheal McCullough (Imperva) Credit: Imperva

Cyber security solutions vendor Imperva has decided to hedge its bets on an almost 100 per cent channel model in Australia, 12 years after first launching in the market.

As of now, the vendor intends to transact all but two clients via local channel partners, with its recently signed distributor Nextgen Group assisting in the legwork.

The move forms part of Imperva’s ongoing global growth strategy and intends to replicate the success of the channel-focused model in China, Japan and Southeast Asia.

“Fully incorporating Australia into Imperva’s growing international channel business is a significant change and we are focused on smoothly transitioning direct relationships to ensure it’s a win-win for both the customer and partner,” said Micheal McCullough, global VP of strategic growth.

“Our partnership with Nextgen in Australia will be an important factor in the velocity and success of this process.”

In order to facilitate better partner interactions, Imperva claimed it has improved access for deal registration, rebates, marketing development funds and training and enablement.

The strategy will also see Imperva expand its partnership with Nextgen, which it appointed as the sole distributor for Australia in 2019.

“As cyber security continues to be a critical focus in IT with many new entrants, we’re excited to deepen the Imperva engagement in the region to provide a best-in-class solution to manage this challenging environment,” said Gabe Marzano, Nextgen cyber security business unit manager.

“We have been acknowledged at a local and global level for our innovative approach to distribution. It’s what we call 'distribution reinvented' — and it relies on strategic partnerships with leading technology providers such as Imperva.”

The move also follows the launch of its partner program to the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel in 2019, having worked with local partners without a formal structured program in place for the previous decade.