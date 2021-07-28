​Wesley Mission Queensland steps up employee experience with LiveTiles

The organisation saw an opportunity to transform its current intranet and digital capabilities among its 3000-strong workforce.

Credit: Wesley Mission

Wesley Mission Queensland has picked Australian independent software vendor (ISV) LiveTiles as part of a five-year deal to deliver its employee experience platform (EXP).



Wesley Mission Queensland is a residential aged care community operator, with 13 communities across South East Queensland and views enhanced technology capabilities as a key component of improving the aged care sector.

The organisation saw an opportunity to transform its current intranet and digital capabilities to strengthen collaboration and communication amongst its 3,000-strong hybrid workforce.

LiveTiles was selected after a robust tender process because the suite of products fit with Wesley Mission’s digital strategy, which saw integrations with Office 365 as crucial.

ARN understands LiveTiles will bring in Engage Squared, Microsoft's 2021 Australian partner of the year, as an integration partner for configuration and management.

The modular and highly configurable nature of LiveTiles products contributed to the successful tender.

LiveTiles Reach was included to improve internal communication, connect people across the organisation and offer instructions and training to people working in the field.

“We know that if we’re passionate about a customer’s collaboration and communication needs, they can better serve their clients. Wesley Mission Queensland is a backbone of the community, supporting over 100,000 people in the Sunshine State each year with critical services,” LiveTiles Asia Pacific senior vice president Owen Brandt said.

“The Mission’s frontline workers and back-office staff will soon be equipped with an all-encompassing employee experience platform for the hybrid work era, so they can spend less time searching for information and more time focussed on those in need.”

Wesley Mission Queensland CIO Selina Beauchamp said it was important to equip staff with the right technology and experience.

“In 2021 the workplace looks very different to what it once did, and we want to make sure we can connect and support staff whether they are working from their home office, providing care in our facilities or in the community,” she added.

In April, LiveTiles landed a project with education provider Box Hill Institute (BHI) to develop a digital workplace called ‘Our Space’ nestled as part of its hybrid work model.

