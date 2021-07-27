Telstra sides with telco committee on $75m regional connectivity enhancements

Comes from the $2.8 billion part sale price of its InfraCo Towers business.

Telstra is set to divvy up $75 million from its part sale of its InfraCo Towers business based on the advice of the Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee (RTIRC).



Last month, Telstra sold off 49 per cent of its Towers business for $2.8 billion to a consortium comprising Future Fund – the Australian government’s sovereign wealth fund – as well as the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper.

At the time, it was mentioned that $75 million from the sale would be directed to further enhance its connectivity in regional Australia.

Following on from this, Nikos Katinakis, group executive of Networks and IT at Telstra, explained the telco will be abiding by the latest RTIRC’s recommendations.

The committee, which reviews telecommunications services in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia every three years, will confer with the relevant parties to decide where to best allocate the funding.

“As the committee meets with regional communities and stakeholders, we will listen to what they have to say to better understand what we can do to improve connectivity and service in the bush,” Katinakis said.

In the RTIRC’s most recent issues paper for July 2021, the key issues it plans on targeting in the Committee's current iteration revolve around the themes of adequacy, opportunity and awareness.



Broken down, the theme of adequacy sees the committee focusing on changing demand, service reliability, COVID-19 and Indigenous Australians.

For opportunity, the RTIRC will look at regional development, emerging technologies and maximising outcomes.

As for education, the committee is considering changes to education and public information.

In addition to siding with the RTIRC on where to best spend the $75 million, approximately 50 per cent of the net proceeds of the part sale will be returned to Telstra shareholders in its 2022 financial year.