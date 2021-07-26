Cyber Distribution picks up Aussie vendor Peakhour.io

Mark Winter Credit: inTechnology

Recently launched specialist distributor Cyber Distribution has picked up Australian start-up Peakhour.io as its latest portfolio addition.

Founded in 2017 and based in Sydney, Peakhour provides content delivery network and cyber security solutions, and claims to have customers from multiple industry sectors, including federal government.

“We are excited to welcome Peakhour, who provide technology critical to every organisation today and form a valuable addition to our vendor portfolio,” said Mark Winter, Cyber Distribution CEO.

“Their technology helps cement our ability to offer world-class cyber security solutions to all organisations across Australia.”

Meanwhile, Daniel D’Alessandro, Peakhour co-founder, said the partnership would help spearhead channel sales all across Australia, New Zealand and up into Asia.

Cyber Distribution first launched in the Australian market last year with Winter at its helm. The company also signed up Living Security, a US company that provides cyber security training through an ‘escape room’ experience and gamified learning, as a vendor.