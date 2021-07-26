Menu
NTT flips last year's local loss as revenue plateaus

NTT flips last year's local loss as revenue plateaus

Product and technical revenue fell by 9 and 6 per cent respectively.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Tania Balcombe (NTT Ltd)

Tania Balcombe (NTT Ltd)

Credit: NTT

Technology services provider NTT Australia has flipped last year's post-tax loss, getting back into the black for the 2021 financial year ending 31 March.

The business formerly known as Dimension Data posted a post-tax profit of A$1.25 million for the period, having ended A$15.8 million in the red for the 2020 year. 

After exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, the total comprehensive loss for the period was just A$276,000. Last year, that figure was ended A$15.2 million.

NTT Australia, which includes subsidiary NTT New Zealand Database Solutions, formerly known as SQL Services, also saw its revenue marginally shrink, falling by A$60 million to close at A$1.3 billion.  

Broken down, the entity's revenue from customer contracts for products fell by 9 per cent from A$724 million to A$658 million.  

Consulting and managed services both remained steady, pulling in A$234 million and A$225 million, respectively. At the same time, revenue from technical services fell by 6 per cent to A$86 million.  

Meanwhile, NTT’s employee benefits fell by 5 per cent from A$135 million down to A$128 million.  

The company, which is part of the Japanese-headquartered global giant NTT, also saw its cost of services shrink from A$100 million to A$1 billion. 

NTT Australia’s tax bill fell from 2020’s A$18 million down to just A$547,000.  

Last financial year saw NTT Australia appoint go-to-market senior vice president and chief marketing officer Tania Balcombe as its new CEO across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).  

This followed the announcement that NTT Australia CEO and long-time local tech industry veteran Steve Nola would retire at the end of September 2020. 

The year also saw the company win a bundle of new hardware, licensing and services deals worth over A$50 million with Services Australia. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NTT AustraliaNTT

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 