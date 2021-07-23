Optus crowned Aussie king of 5G mobile network speeds

Credit: Optus

Optus has Australia's fastest 5G mobile network speeds, according to new findings by internet speed testing website Ookla.

Based on 330,000 user-initiated 5G speed tests between January to June, Ookla claimed Optus had a speed score of 296.7 — with a median speed of 323.94 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22 Mbps.

Telstra came in second with a speed score of 280.42, the median download speed of 3014.14 Mbps and the median upload speed of 27.16 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in third with a speed score of 189.25, median download of 201.89 Mbps and median upload speed of 17.27 Mbps.

Optus was also deemed to have the best latency at 18 ms, edging out Telstra with 19 ms and Vodafone with 20 ms.

“Last year we made a commitment to our customers that we would build Australia’s fastest 5G network and I’m proud to say we’re delivering," said Matt Williams, managing director for marketing and revenue at Optus.

“Speed is king when it comes to 5G and being awarded this title by Ookla firmly establishes Optus as the leader in 5G speed.

“We know that our customers want 5G, in fact, eight out of every 10 devices we sell in-store today are 5G capable. We also know that consumers expect 5G to be fast and with Ookla confirming that Optus has Australia’s fastest 5G we are excited for even more customers to experience it first-hand.

“For us being authentic to the true attributes of 5G has always been our focus — rather than trying to build our network the fastest. This means delivering ultra-fast 5G directly into the hands of our customers so they can benefit from uninterrupted high-definition streaming and lightning-fast downloads — connecting them with technology that improves their lives on our world-class network,” he added.

Ookla also analysed the speeds captured in Sydney, Greater Melbourne and Newcastle. All three locations saw Optus come in first, followed by Telstra in second and Newcastle in third.

The telco's 5G mobile network speed results come over one month after Nokia deployed Australia’s first integrated 5G antenna in partnership with Optus, utilising its Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA).

Deployed in Brisbane, the solution is said to help ease site-related challenges to the introduction of 5G services across the country.

According to Nokia, the IPAA solution was developed in collaboration with CommScope and allows Optus and other operators to upgrade existing sites to 5G by replacing their existing antennas with a similar-sized unit that supports both legacy technologies and 5G massive MIMO active antenna tech.