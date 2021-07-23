Open source comms platform Rocket.Chat upgrades partner program

Credit: Dreamstime

Open source communication platform Rocket.Chat has unveiled a refreshed partner program that aims to ramp up training and enablement.

The new program, named Catalyst, claims to boast a “scalable” onboarding process that enables all key roles within a partner organisation to sell and deliver projects through the Rocket.Chat partner portal.

The company will also start offering partners the same training programs it has for its internal staff.

Built on the three tiers of Member, Expert and Master, the program targets both resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) and includes areas such as custom go-to-market plans and monthly business reviews.

“Since the beginning, we have been working in close collaboration with service and technology providers to deliver increased value to our customers, which naturally led us to clearly understand the key aspects needed to support our partners’ growth throughout their journey and ultimately leverage their ROI [return on investment] through our partnership,” said Julio Azzini, global head of partnerships at Rocket.Chat.

“Rocket.Chat’s Catalyst materialises these learnings into a journey-based program that will support companies of all sizes that target the same market and want to establish a results-driven, long-lasting relationship with Rocket.Chat.”

Founded in 2015 in Brazil, Rocket.Chat has a global headquarters in the US and claims to have 12 million registered users of its platform worldwide.

The platform acts as an integrated solution that allows organisations to customize their own chat tools.