Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue revamps partner program

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue division has launched a refreshed edition of its partner program which aims to half the time for vendor's intellectual property to reach the go-to-market stage.

Dubbed version 2.0, the revamped program sees the previous go-to-market process digitised, a move which Ingram Micro claims has reduced the costs for IP owners while accelerating the “time-to-revenue" by up to 50 per cent for cloud service providers.

Broken down, the program will offer virtual showrooms and new insights, including fresh access to customer growth and consumption information, as well as campaign “sprints”.

“It’s great to see today’s launch of the updated CloudBlue go-to-market Fast-Track program,” said Victor Baez, Ingram Micro Cloud senior vice president. “The program ‘version 2.0’ offers a solution to outdated provider business models and processes that have been a constant impediment to business growth during the pandemic.”

New partners joining the program include Acronis, Hostopia, AvePoint and Team Viewer, among others.

Launched in November 2019, Cloud Blue was originally envisioned to unify channel management for vendors and service providers while reducing go-to-market overhead costs.

The offering is centred around allowing the use of one system to manage go-to-market channels whether direct or indirect, alongside supporting traditional and recurring digital products and services.

Last year, it unveiled new updates to CloudBlue as part of plans to drive enhanced automation capabilities through the cloud platform.